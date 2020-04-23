Global  

EU says air travel will need social distancing, U.S. airlines taking their own steps

Reuters India Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The European Commission will next month present a set of rules for the safe reopening of air travel when coronavirus lockdowns end, including social distancing in airports and planes, while some U.S. airlines are taking their own protective measures.
 Will this be the reality of flying in the age of COVID-19? An italian design firm have unveiled two new plane seat products that could change the way we fly after the pandemic. With airlines looking to safeguard passengers when demand returns many are considering how social distancing could be...

