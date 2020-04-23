EU says air travel will need social distancing, U.S. airlines taking their own steps

The European Commission will next month present a set of rules for the safe reopening of air travel when coronavirus lockdowns end, including social distancing in airports and planes, while some U.S. airlines are taking their own protective measures.

