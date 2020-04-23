Trump and Pakistan's Imran Khan discuss coordination against COVID-19 Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday discussed the global coronavirus pandemic and efforts to blunt its spread, the White House and the Pakistani leader's office said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this