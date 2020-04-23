North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is perfectly fine, sources claim
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () Amid media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unwell, a South Korean government source told the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday that the reclusive leader is fine and is busy in his regular activities at a villa.
Reports state that the leader has had heart surgery and is “gravely ill” following the procedure. Kim has been the dictator of North Korea and of its nuclear arsenal since his father, Kim Jong-il passed away in 2011.