North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is perfectly fine, sources claim

Raumschiffkapitän Luisa ⁷⁺¹²⁷ 🔴 RT @katxmoon: i really want to know what CNN Indonesia producers googled to use a photo of Ri Jeong Hyeok from Crash Landing on You for a p… 2 minutes ago

Mnzaman RT @NAR: Kim Yo Jong, 31, Kim Jong Un's sister, is now North Korea's de facto No. 2. https://t.co/hMslVOyBYG 4 minutes ago

dongxie North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed his death, and Beijing experts rushed to North Korea, which should be useless. 6 minutes ago

Cadet serv RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: @Reuters reports North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not gravely ill (citing two South Korean government sourc… 6 minutes ago

The Current Affairs Trump sent his Well Wishes to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un #wellwishes #robertobrien #presidenttrump #coronavirus https://t.co/s9rRYmiorh 8 minutes ago

Sylvestre NDAYIRAGIJE RT @kibona2019: NOW: President Trump wishes 'good luck' to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and says 'we don't know' about his health. 16 minutes ago

Kat Moon i really want to know what CNN Indonesia producers googled to use a photo of Ri Jeong Hyeok from Crash Landing on Y… https://t.co/WT08Wt4R5t 19 minutes ago