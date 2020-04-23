Global  

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is perfectly fine, sources claim

Zee News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Amid media reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unwell, a South Korean government source told the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday that the reclusive leader is fine and is busy in his regular activities at a villa.
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery 00:52

 Reports state that the leader has had heart surgery and is “gravely ill” following the procedure. Kim has been the dictator of North Korea and of its nuclear arsenal since his father, Kim Jong-il passed away in 2011.

