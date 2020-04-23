Melbourne cops crash: Fleeing Porsche driver posted 'graphic' scene pics on Facebook, now arrested

You Might Like

Tweets about this Medic Multiple charges for Porsche driver https://t.co/DtF7Cz8hxA 2 hours ago the Critic ha ha good luck with that charge police tray to blame the driver and NOT them selves for EVERYTHING Multiple… https://t.co/RV4PRZiNwN 4 hours ago MSN Australia Porsche driver is charged and could face 10 years in jail https://t.co/vkCjcVFP4K 7 hours ago KitKat00 RT @DailyMailAU: Disturbing moment 'finance guru' Porsche driver Richard Pusey screams 'I hope you die' to a cancer victim– as he's questio… 9 hours ago Never Trust #ANZ bank 🏦😡👇 #auspol @FinancialReview Disturbing moment 'finance guru' Porsche driver screams 'I hope you die' to a cancer vic… https://t.co/juWU9zZ6Mf 13 hours ago Daily Mail Australia Disturbing moment 'finance guru' Porsche driver Richard Pusey screams 'I hope you die' to a cancer victim– as he's… https://t.co/rKCK6wwwXB 18 hours ago Daily Mail Australia Disturbing moment 'finance guru' Porsche driver Richard Pusey screams 'I hope you die' to a cancer victim– as he's… https://t.co/K5ORDwDOTZ 18 hours ago Daily Mail Australia A driver at the centre of a crash that killed four Melbourne police officers has been arrested after posting pictur… https://t.co/hwGJejyFVt 22 hours ago