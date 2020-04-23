Global  

Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has called on China to permanently close its wildlife wet markets, citing links between those markets and zoonotic diseases.
