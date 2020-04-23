Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has called on China to permanently close its wildlife wet markets, citing links between those markets and zoonotic diseases. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Colin Phillip Martin RT @Reuters: Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets https://t.co/eqCC2GNwnp https://t.co/svpWfuN3GH 24 seconds ago Coronavirus Alarm U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets 3 minutes ago JAVIER YEARSON 💚🧡🎗‏🌱 Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets https://t.co/xyLtCFHHGK 5 minutes ago Akshay Lodaya Pompeo: U.S. calls on China to permanently close wildlife wet markets https://t.co/juwQtp0mJb 6 minutes ago