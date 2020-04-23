Biden’s ties to Obama could hamper appeal to Latino voters
Thursday, 23 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president is complicating his efforts to deepen ties with Latinos who could be critical to winning the White House. For many Latinos, Biden’s embrace of the Obama years is a frightening reminder of when the former president ejected about 3 million people living in the […]
On Monday, Joe Biden said his 2020 campaign was "just beginning the process" of selecting his running mate. Biden is the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee. He said he would consider choosing former First Lady Michelle Obama. According to Business Insider, Biden admitted Michelle...
Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for President. Biden is way behind in fundraising against incumbent President Donald J. Trump. Reuters reports that Biden is starting to get the help he..