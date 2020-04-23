Global  

Biden’s ties to Obama could hamper appeal to Latino voters

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president is complicating his efforts to deepen ties with Latinos who could be critical to winning the White House. For many Latinos, Biden’s embrace of the Obama years is a frightening reminder of when the former president ejected about 3 million people living in the […]
Biden's ties to Obama could hamper appeal to Latino voters

Joe Biden's tenure as Barack Obama's vice president is complicating his efforts to deepen ties with Latinos who could be critical to winning the White House.
IndiaTimes

Trump camp hits Biden over comments about restoring Obama policy toward Cuba

The Trump campaign on Tuesday slammed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden comment that he would restore the Obama administration’s diplomatic...
FOXNews.com

