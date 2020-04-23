Global  

DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration is barring most international students and all students who entered the U.S. illegally from receiving emergency college grants approved by Congress as part of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued the restriction in new guidelines released Tuesday telling colleges how to distribute more than $6 billion in […]
