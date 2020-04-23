Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch might defy U.N. resolution

Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch might defy U.N. resolution

Reuters India Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called for Iran to be held accountable for the launch of a military satellite, adding that he thinks the action defied a U.N. Security Council resolution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Iran launches its first military satellite

Iran launches its first military satellite 04:43

 Revolutionary Guard deployed a Ghased satellite carrier to put the device into space, a previously unheard-of system.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: #Tehran denies U.S. assertions that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development . #World https://t.co/LlLFUW… 5 minutes ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday #Tehran denies U.S. assertions that such activity is a cover for ballistic missile development . #World https://t.co/LlLFUWhHuv 5 minutes ago

Secureinaustin

Cynthia Stewart RT @Reuters: Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch might defy U.N. resolution https://t.co/1O32zDmDg2 https://t.co/4eXp1Vk1LD 18 minutes ago

khassan56

Hassan RT @ablrchi: Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch violated U.N. resolution #Iran #IRGC https://t.co/rBBLgVvccr 21 minutes ago

GeorgeMentz

George Mentz JD MBA New York Gazette ™ Pompeo Says Iran Military Satellite Launch Might Defy UN: https://t.co/NsqCMOgcOr - Secretary of… https://t.co/Bk16ng4sos 54 minutes ago

marielSiviglia

mariellasiviglia RT @ReutersIran: Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch violated U.N. resolution https://t.co/9m7Gy51UHb 1 hour ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Pompeo says Iran military satellite launch might defy U.N. resolution #Pompeo #Iran #MikePompeo #UN #US… https://t.co/lqOZpbm8Yo 1 hour ago

oso1mex

jay vee RT @robinsnewswire: "#WorldNews Story: Pompeo Says Iran Military Satellite Launch Might Defy UN #News" #StayHomeSaveLives: https://t.co/iYa… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.