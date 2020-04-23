UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark second birthday

Global  

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released five new photographs of their younger son, Prince Louis, to mark his second birthday.
 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s younger son Prince Louis has been photographed to mark his second birthday – making a rainbow tribute poster. Children across the UK have been creating rainbow pictures to put in their windows as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown.

