Donald Trump signs executive order temporarily suspending immigration into US for 60 days amid COVID-19 pandemic

Zee News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing immigration for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment purposes but not the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.
 He signed the order late Monday night.

