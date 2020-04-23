Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says

UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering well from grave COVID-19 complications and will be back at work soon, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gemac91138162

Gemac Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says https://t.co/DhzGG3iXPf Any chance that Boris has reinvented h… https://t.co/qKlOvHDXRq 11 minutes ago

JuliaWi81922531

😈ℭγκɑ ℿ℘ɑɞσɕλɑɞϰɑᴙ😈 UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says https://t.co/zEzJLSeNwi https://t.co/lnfSmLVZpG 13 minutes ago

LeilaEnazvision

Leila UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says  https://t.co/K9EVWbAVNY 24 minutes ago

TodaysNetOffers

Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says https://t.co/rlyt31D4l1 #news 36 minutes ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @Jerusalem_Post: #UK PM @BorisJohnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says https://t.co/NE6tqwaJRc 42 minutes ago

chorleychicken

chorley chicken Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says: https://t.co/iIQ6idaiGW - https://t.co/1jDUbIq1bU https://t.co/jPLNHDdQXS 42 minutes ago

mjbtimes

MJB Times UK PM Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says https://t.co/sp5cr8RoO8 48 minutes ago

pjames870

Patsy RT @DailyMirror: Boris Johnson sure to be back at work soon, minister says https://t.co/SidmTjOisP https://t.co/QYRa3uw5Ou 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.