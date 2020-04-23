Ozzy Osbourne Meets McDonald's Themed Cover Band, "Mac Sabbath" Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Ozzy thinks the McDonald's themed band "did a good job" covering a Black Sabbath song, even if it was super cheesy. Ozzy thinks the McDonald's themed band "did a good job" covering a Black Sabbath song, even if it was super cheesy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page Ozzy Osbourne Meets McDonald's Themed Cover Band, "Mac Sabbath": https://t.co/7USiepjszQ 2 minutes ago