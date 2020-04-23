KT explainer: Guidelines for malls, public transport, Ramadan Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

The authorities also issued guidelines pertaining to gatherings and other issues. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Khaleej Times KT explainer: Guidelines for #malls, #publictransport, #Ramadan Here is all you need to know:… https://t.co/9pZe6H3iFQ 8 minutes ago