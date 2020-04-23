Global  

Coronavirus Lockdown: Photo of sad dog looking at children playing from balcony is breaking hearts online

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
A photo of a sad bulldog looking at children playing from the balcony and not being able to join them in their games has gone viral amid the Coronavirus lockdown and is breaking hearts online.

Rebecca Ellis, the owner of the dog named Big Poppa said on Twitter that he loves playing with children and he is sad that he is not...
