Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Adorable photos released for Prince Louis' birthday

Adorable photos released for Prince Louis' birthday

CBS News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
"Instagram vs. Reality," the royal couple captioned a messy photo of Prince Louis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Prince Louis' Birthday nod to the NHS

Prince Louis' Birthday nod to the NHS 00:56

 You may have already seen the adorable photos of Prince Louis You may have also noticed the rainbow paint on his hands! Across the UK, Children have been creating rainbow art to put in their windows as a symbol of hope in self isolation amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. Prince Louis is no different! A...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.