Malaysia extends coronavirus curbs to May 12, but likely with more exceptions Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Malaysia will extend travel and other curbs aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19 by two weeks to May 12, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday, but more sectors may be allowed to resume operations. 👓 View full article

