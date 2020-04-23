Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > U.S. extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic

U.S. extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The United States announced a $12.1 million economic aid package for Greenland on Thursday aimed at strengthening mutual ties and boost a renewed U.S. push for a greater military presence in the Arctic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nordic_News

Nordic News US extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic https://t.co/eP9Ewtm6az 41 seconds ago

ChinaSecurityAS

China Security RT @STForeignDesk: US extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic https://t.co/drKcCQA866 21 minutes ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Greenland Large island lying in northeastern North America US announces millions in aid for res… https://t.co/L936jBQxVv 28 minutes ago

NPM_Magazine

NATIONALPOLITICALMIRROR,A MONTHLYPOLITICALMAGAZINE US extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic https://t.co/alkxgAzZXH 36 minutes ago

SKonPolitics

Sanjeeb Kumar US extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic https://t.co/kjMovNEjp2 40 minutes ago

SKonPolitics

Sanjeeb Kumar US extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic https://t.co/DL3tqnxl7N 48 minutes ago

BMirror

National Business Mirror US extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic https://t.co/WmGgyRs5gY 48 minutes ago

joynorthga

@JoyK9 US extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic https://t.co/GLqSFyRbVg 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.