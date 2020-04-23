U.S. extends economic aid to Greenland to counter China, Russia in Arctic Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The United States announced a $12.1 million economic aid package for Greenland on Thursday aimed at strengthening mutual ties and boost a renewed U.S. push for a greater military presence in the Arctic. 👓 View full article

0

