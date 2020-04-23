Global  

10,000 deaths: Ravaged nursing homes plead for more testing

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — After two months and more than 10,000 deaths that have made the nation’s nursing homes some of the most terrifying places to be during the coronavirus crisis, most of them still don’t have access to enough tests to help control outbreaks among their frail, elderly residents. Neither the federal government nor […]
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Growing Worries About COVID-19 Deaths In Nursing Homes

Growing Worries About COVID-19 Deaths In Nursing Homes 02:39

 Twenty-one percent of the 1,349 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois have been in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.

