EU leaders nudge towards joint coronavirus recovery aid Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

European Union leaders edged forward on Thursday towards joint financing of an economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic by agreeing to ask the European Commission to work out the details of such common support, EU sources said. 👓 View full article

