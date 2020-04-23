Global  

First phase of re-opening Sask. economy to begin on May 4

CTV News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
The first of five phases to re-open the province of Saskatchewan is set to begin on May 4. Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab presented the Re-open Saskatchewan Plan on Thursday morning.
