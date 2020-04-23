Global  

"London Calling": Boris Johnson under fire for response to coronavirus crisis

CBS News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
" On this week’s “London Calling,” Simon Bates says: “The knives are out for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Why didn't he get a grip on the virus in February, before it spread across this country?“"
