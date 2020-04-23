Elijah Wood Slid Into a Girl's DMs... to Sell Turnips in Animal Crossing Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Elijah Wood is the Animal Crossing role model we didn't know we needed. Elijah Wood is the Animal Crossing role model we didn't know we needed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tanya RT @thisisinsider: Elijah Wood slid into someone's Twitter DMs to sell his turnips on her Animal Crossing island https://t.co/kuYxXi3ZmB 5 minutes ago Kyle Wilson 👨‍💻 RT @BenjaminGoggin: Elijah Wood slid into someone's Twitter DMs to sell his turnips on her Animal Crossing island https://t.co/w6xB0qz4MF v… 11 minutes ago Abe Brown TL;DR: Frodo slid into someone's DMs to trade turnips. https://t.co/BEQDVNeML4 18 minutes ago Ben Goggin Elijah Wood slid into someone's Twitter DMs to sell his turnips on her Animal Crossing island https://t.co/w6xB0qz4MF via @thisisinsider 27 minutes ago Insider Elijah Wood slid into someone's Twitter DMs to sell his turnips on her Animal Crossing island https://t.co/kuYxXi3ZmB 30 minutes ago