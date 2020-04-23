Prince Charles and his wife join UK round of applause for carers

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla joined Britain's "Clap for Carers" ritual on Thursday, their first appearance together since the heir to the throne recovered from the coronavirus. 👓 View full article



Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 hours ago Charles and Camilla take part in Clap for Carers 00:27 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall take part in the weekly Clap for Carers from outside the front door of their home at Birkhall in Scotland.