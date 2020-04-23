Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Prince Charles and his wife join UK round of applause for carers

Prince Charles and his wife join UK round of applause for carers

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla joined Britain's "Clap for Carers" ritual on Thursday, their first appearance together since the heir to the throne recovered from the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Charles and Camilla take part in Clap for Carers

Charles and Camilla take part in Clap for Carers 00:27

 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall take part in the weekly Clap for Carers from outside the front door of their home at Birkhall in Scotland.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.