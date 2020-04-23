Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
A federal judge on Thursday blocked a California law requiring background checks for people buying ammunition, issuing a sharply worded rebuke of “onerous and convoluted” regulations that violate the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled in favor of the California Rifle & Pistol Association, which asked him […]
