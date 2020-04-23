Global  

Ramadan 2020 To Start On Friday: Saudi Arabia

Eurasia Review Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Ramadan 2020 will start on Friday April 24, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Thursday.

The holy month this year will be markedly different to previous ones as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped much of the world’s activities, including at places of worship. 

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s...
