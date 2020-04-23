Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus struggles to survive in sunlight, high temperatures, White House claims

You Might Like

Tweets about this Hiro Tanaka.Kyoto RT @GraceBride1: 🚩U.S. gives itself away by consciously protesting its innocence in the CIA virus Covid-19. The most wicked criminal never… 6 hours ago IG:Reninawrites RT @KristenClarkeJD: Older Black people are more likely to die of the virus than their white counterparts. Among those lost are prominent… 1 day ago Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE Older Black people are more likely to die of the virus than their white counterparts. Among those lost are promin… https://t.co/VyFAp7KSXg 1 day ago Gizmodo UK As the world struggles to contain covid-19, we’re reminded of the ways viruses aren’t like other organisms. In fact… https://t.co/PBAZmOnPCm 1 day ago John Maring RT @CBSNewYork: #Coronavirus update: NFL Network producer tells of his time in the hospital fighting the virus and the struggles he still e… 2 days ago CBS New York #Coronavirus update: NFL Network producer tells of his time in the hospital fighting the virus and the struggles he… https://t.co/Xnxbjyc41w 2 days ago KOIN News As California’s death toll from the coronavirus topped the grim 1,000 death milestone, state and local officials ha… https://t.co/VkP8JL9rU5 5 days ago Paul Jimerson RT @KPIXtv: The pandemic that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in California and plunged the state into recession has government officials… 5 days ago