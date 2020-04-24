Global  

China reports six new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 10 a day earlier

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, putting the total number of COVID-19 infections at 82,804.
