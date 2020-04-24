Global  

UK PM Boris Johnson plans return to work as soon as Monday - Telegraph

UK PM Boris Johnson plans return to work as soon as Monday - Telegraph

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to return to work as early as Monday to take back control of the coronavirus crisis, the Telegraph reported.
