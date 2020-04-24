Global  

New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
A preliminary survey of New York state residents found that nearly 14% of those tested had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that some 2.7 million may already have been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.
