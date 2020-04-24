Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > In win for Trump, U.S. Supreme Court makes deporting immigrants for crimes easier

In win for Trump, U.S. Supreme Court makes deporting immigrants for crimes easier

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for federal authorities to deport certain immigrants who have committed crimes in a victory for President Donald Trump's administration.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ladyymoonlight

lizzz RT @kevincorke: In win for #Trump, #SCOTUS makes deporting #immigrants for crimes easier https://t.co/M98ceuwfq8 #courts 2 minutes ago

NEILDav80815508

@NEILDavies RT @alawriedejesus: "If the [US Supreme] court agrees with the [Trump] government’s position, the LGBTQ community will have no protection a… 2 minutes ago

lhanselka

Larry What makes Biden think Trump can't delay the November election when he has yet to be denied anything he's wanted by… https://t.co/KgJHROjimk 3 minutes ago

AndersHounds

JR Anderson #MAGA RT @mzansipatriot: BREAKING: Immigrants who have committed drug and gun crimes can now be deported, thanks to US Supreme Court decision. h… 4 minutes ago

AmzalegYonatan

Am.Y🧢 @katewillett It's funny, when Bernie won the first three contests and we has presum nominee, Bernie supporters were… https://t.co/nJDZWsPqAh 7 minutes ago

GreenwoodBritt

Britt Bennett PhD RT @Earthjustice: BREAKING: Huge win today in Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund v County of Maui! The Trump administration attempted to blow a hole in… 8 minutes ago

SpecialPuppy1

Special_Puppy🧦 RT @XanderhalTV: Angie when Trump wins again and he gets to replace RBG with a republican and Row V Wade gets repealed along with the supre… 9 minutes ago

Believe_N_USA

Believe In America RT @greeks_4Trump: Divided Supreme Court rules for Trump administration in requiring immigrant's removal | Fox News https://t.co/7CrmZwrt5v 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.