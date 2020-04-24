Global  

US House passes relief package for coronavirus COVID-19; Trump says we are close to a vaccine

Zee News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
As coronavirus continues to ravage US leading to death of more than 49,000 people, the US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals, and coronavirus testing. 
News video: House Passes Nearly $500B Economic Package To Replenish Paycheck Protection Program

House Passes Nearly $500B Economic Package To Replenish Paycheck Protection Program 02:15

 CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest from the White House.

