Prince Charles and his wife join UK round of applause for carers

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla joined Britain's "Clap for Carers" ritual on Thursday, their first appearance together since the heir to the throne recovered from the coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Charles and Camilla take part in Clap for Carers

Charles and Camilla take part in Clap for Carers 00:27

 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall take part in the weekly Clap for Carers from outside the front door of their home at Birkhall in Scotland.

