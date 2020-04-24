McConnell Says He Supports Letting States File For Bankruptcy Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's open to the idea of states declaring bankruptcy.



In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said Wednesday he would "be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route" instead of bailing them out with federal money.



Watch VideoSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's open to the idea of states declaring bankruptcy.In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said Wednesday he would "be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route" instead of bailing them out with federal money.McConnell

