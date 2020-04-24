McConnell Says He Supports Letting States File For Bankruptcy

Global  

Friday, 24 April 2020
McConnell Says He Supports Letting States File For BankruptcyWatch VideoSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's open to the idea of states declaring bankruptcy. 

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said Wednesday he would "be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route" instead of bailing them out with federal money. 

McConnell...
News video: Mitch McConnell Wants States To Declare Bankrupcty Rather Than Getting Federal Bailouts

Mitch McConnell Wants States To Declare Bankrupcty Rather Than Getting Federal Bailouts 00:32

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said states struggling financially should declare bankruptcy. According to Business Insider, McConnell said it was better to do that than get a federal bailout. McConnell doesn’t like the idea of borrowing “money from future generations.” He said the huge...

