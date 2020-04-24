Calgary's renowned Stampede pulled for first time due to COVID-19 Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition and festival that is also Canada's biggest and booziest party, has been cancelled for the first time since the event began being held annually in 1923, organizers said on Thursday. 👓 View full article

