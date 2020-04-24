Global  

Calgary's renowned Stampede pulled for first time due to COVID-19

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Calgary Stampede, an annual rodeo, exhibition and festival that is also Canada's biggest and booziest party, has been cancelled for the first time since the event began being held annually in 1923, organizers said on Thursday.
