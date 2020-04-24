Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Outrage as Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to kill virus

New Zealand Herald Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Outrage as Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant to kill virusExperts are having to warn American people not to inject themselves with disinfectant after US President Donald Trump today hinted that could be a way to cure Covid-19 (even though it really, really isn't).Trump made the dangerous...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus will return in autumn, says White House doctor

Coronavirus will return in autumn, says White House doctor 00:41

 Dr Anthony Fauci said he is convinced that the coronavirus will return in the autumn, contradicting Donald Trump's suggestion that the virus might not come back.

