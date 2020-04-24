Global  

Shopping behaviour: Japanese mayor's social distancing remarks upset women

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The mayor of the western Japanese city Osaka came under fire on social media on Friday after saying women take longer than men shopping for groceries as he tried to promote social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.
