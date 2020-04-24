Global  

Biden campaign's outside economic advisers include Larry Summers

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, an academic and longtime economic aide to Democratic presidents, is among the people now advising Joe Biden's presidential campaign, according to two people familiar with the matter.
