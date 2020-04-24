Global  

WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines - statement

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020
The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would announce a "landmark collaboration" on Friday to speed development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.
Credit: Wochit
News video: WHO Global Leaders Launch COVID-19 Plan Without U.S.

WHO Global Leaders Launch COVID-19 Plan Without U.S. 00:46

 According to Reuters, on Friday the World Health Organization will announce what they are calling a “landmark collaboration," in a global initiative to accelerate work to fight COVID-19. The United States will not be involved, but a WHO source said, "But almost everyone else is.” U.S. President...

