Work smart, travel alone, eat out fast: South Korea's prescription for coronavirus recovery

Reuters Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
South Korea outlined guidelines on Friday for a two-year return to a post-coronavirus normality including flexible working, bookings on public transport and quick restaurant meals in a country that has been a role model in containing COVID-19.
