Trump thinks report was incorrect on illness of North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Reuters India Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threw more cold water on reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill, but declined to say if he had been in touch with officials there.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un was incorrect

Trump thinks report on Kim Jong Un was incorrect 02:07

 On Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump criticized what he called "incorrect" reports on Kim Jong Un's health, but declined to say if he had been in touch with Kim or other North Korean officials. Gloria Tso reports.

