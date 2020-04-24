Global  

U.K. begins human trials for coronavirus vaccine

CBS News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The U.K. has begun the first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine as several countries race to find a way to fight the illness, which has killed over 191,000 people worldwide. Imtiaz Tyab takes a look at the highly anticipated study.
 Researchers at the University of Oxford have begun human trials for a potential vaccine candidate to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

