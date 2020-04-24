Global  

'Support and love': Virtual vigil for Nova Scotia victims airs tonight

CTV News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
'Nova Scotia Remembers,' a virtual vigil for victims of the mass killing in Nova Scotia, will be live on CTV Atlantic, CTV2 Atlantic, CTVNews.ca and CTV News Channel on Friday, April 24, starting at 6 p.m. EDT/7 p.m.
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Remembering The Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

Remembering The Nova Scotia Shooting Victims 02:01

 Details are emerging about the first 19 victims of a deadly shooting rampage in Nova Scotia.

NorthenResister

TheDeanofMontreal. RT @UnicornaShawn: 'Support and love': Virtual vigil for Nova Scotia victims airs tonight | CTV News https://t.co/QQi2SbKaLS 55 seconds ago

NFeriancek

Nicole Feriancek watching the nova scotia virtual vigil https://t.co/vuN52alvq7 4 minutes ago

UnicornaShawn

IsolaShawnUnicorn 🌎🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🖕🏼🧜🏼‍♂️🦄🌈✊🏼 'Support and love': Virtual vigil for Nova Scotia victims airs tonight | CTV News https://t.co/QQi2SbKaLS 4 minutes ago

BillDaverne

Bill Daverne RT @Effie_ONB: The 'Support and love': Virtual Vigil started at 6:00pm ET. Tune in tonight to show your support and stand together with Nov… 4 minutes ago

SharonCreelman

Sharon Creelman RT @CTVNationalNews: 'Support and love': Virtual vigil for Nova Scotia victims airs tonight https://t.co/YI4MCEAN1J 11 minutes ago

Effie_ONB

Effie Triantafilopoulos The 'Support and love': Virtual Vigil started at 6:00pm ET. Tune in tonight to show your support and stand together… https://t.co/zHoezgsFVA 11 minutes ago

voteigordzaic

Igor Dzaic RT @Irek_K: Let's show our support for Nova Scotians Windsor & Tecumseh by tuning into the Support & Love Virtual Vigil at 6pm - standing w… 26 minutes ago

Irek_K

Irek Kusmierczyk Let's show our support for Nova Scotians Windsor & Tecumseh by tuning into the Support & Love Virtual Vigil at 6pm… https://t.co/dHWeKZzJYo 28 minutes ago

