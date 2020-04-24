Global  

US factory orders plunge 14.4% as economy grinds to halt

Friday, 24 April 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods plunged 14.4% in March, a worse-than-expected performance that underscored the severe impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy The March follows a 1.1% gain in February, before the government-mandated shutdowns to contain the virus had begun. The report Friday from the […]
