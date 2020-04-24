Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US coronavirus virus death toll passes 50,000

US coronavirus virus death toll passes 50,000

BBC News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Number of US coronavirus deaths rises over 50,000 in what is the world's deadliest outbreak of the disease.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492

Pa. Dept. Of Health Announces 1,599 New Coronavirus Cases, Death Toll Rises To 1,492 00:27

 The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are now 38,652 coronavirus cases statewide and 1,492 confirmed deaths.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

andywhitcomb

Andy Whitcomb @kirstiealley As the confusing but still very sad death toll rises and is reported with glee by MSM... we also are… https://t.co/hkcClYR7RP 2 minutes ago

NmGeneral

NM General Services Department RT @viaSimonRomero: NEW: How New Mexico, one of the poorest U.S. states, averted a soaring virus death toll Strategy includes one of natio… 2 minutes ago

heggiejohn

America! 🇺🇸 The real numbers from China wuhan virus death toll is revealed #coronavirus #ChinaLiedAndPeopleDied https://t.co/shP3NX3wPn 3 minutes ago

JPaulGraham

Jay P. Graham RT @BenjaminDLink: Didn’t receive this same news bulletin from the major US outlets. Just to be clear, US now has 4x number of cases and 2x… 5 minutes ago

TrumpLastDay

Trump's Last Day RT @NYDailyNews: Cuomo said N.Y. state’s coronavirus death toll has passed 16,000, as 422 NYers died of the deadly virus in the past day.… 6 minutes ago

MichaelLKaufman

Michael L. Kaufman RT @nbcbayarea: JUST IN: The U.S. death toll from the #coronavirus passes 50,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. https://t.co/hucR9… 7 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint The death toll from the new #coronavirus reached 50,000 in the U.S., now the epicenter of the global outbreak. Rea… https://t.co/Oq0PN30UDe 9 minutes ago

SriVamsiM

Sri Vamsi M RT @NBCDFW: The U.S. death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 50,000 — the highest in the world — with nearly 870,000 confirmed cas… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.