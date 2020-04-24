Global  

One News Page > World News > Tom Hanks sends typewriter to boy bullied over his name

Tom Hanks sends typewriter to boy bullied over his name

CBS News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
An Australian boy named Corona, who was bullied over his name, got a touching surprise from actor Tom Hanks. Corona had written a letter to Hanks after he and his wife were diagnosed with coronavirus in the country. Hanks replied with a letter of his own and sent the 8-year-old a typewriter as well.
Credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona 00:50

 Tom Hanks has helped to put a smile on the face of a bullied Australian boy named Corona by gifting him with a retro typewriter from his own collection.

