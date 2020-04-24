Brazil justice minister quits, accuses Bolsonaro of meddling in police Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Brazil's Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned on Friday, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of political meddling in law enforcement and creating a political crisis in the midst of an economic downturn and the coronavirus epidemic. 👓 View full article

