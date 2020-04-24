Global  

UN pushes for virus vaccine as Trump disinfectant theory sparks outrage

CTV News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The United Nations on Friday launched a global push to speed up production of a vaccine for the new coronavirus as U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire for suggesting injecting patients with disinfectant.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Disinfectant Makers Say To Ignore Trump's Bleach Injection Suggestions

Disinfectant Makers Say To Ignore Trump's Bleach Injection Suggestions 00:44

 Makers of household cleaners have taken an unusual step, according to Reuters. Companies like Lysol and Clorox are urging people not to drink or inject their products. This comes after U.S. President Trump suggested researchers try using them to cure COVID-19 patients. Trump's idea was to inject...

