USA and Iran order their navies to get ready for war

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The United States and Iran continue exchanging threats. The conflict between two long-standing geopolitical opponents is not going to fade away. US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy any ships of the Iranian Navy ships that threaten the US military in the Persian Gulf. The coronavirus pandemic does not stop the conflicting parties. Recent incidents threaten to exacerbate relations between Washington and Tehran. Donald Trump has taken the conflict to a new level when he tweeted a threat to sink any Iranian warships in the Gulf, if they pose a threat to US forces. It was later stated that the USA would need to open fire at Iranian ships and boats if they come too close. Experts believe that such a sharp reaction followed the on April 15 incident in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Kuwait, where eleven ships of the Iranian Navy maneuvered dangerously close to US warships. No one was hurt, neither side opened fire. The leadership of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) accused the US for the incident, having claimed that it was US warships that were acting provocatively interfering with military exercises. As explained by Pentagon deputy chief David Norquist, Trump voiced a warning to the Iranians. American ships retain the right to self-defense, the message from the US administration said. Although the military were somewhat discouraged, since there was no discussion as per a change in the rules of warfare before. Iran wants to teach USA a lesson Tehran expectedly responded to Trump's hostile remarks, noting that the country "does not start a war, but teaches a lesson to those who do it." The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Javad Zarif, wrote on his Twitter: "Unlike the United States, which lie stealthily, deceive and commit murders, Iran acts only for the purpose of self-defense." 👓 View full article

