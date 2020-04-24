Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kim Jong-Un’s Sudden Disappearence Sparks Worsening Health Condition and Death Rumors

Kim Jong-Un’s Sudden Disappearence Sparks Worsening Health Condition and Death Rumors

HNGN Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Kim Jong-Un’s Sudden Disappearence Sparks Worsening Health Condition and Death RumorsDictator Kim Jong-un has been absent in many major events celebrated in his nation, igniting rumors that his health is deteriorating.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un health rumors fueled by state secrecy

Kim Jong Un health rumors fueled by state secrecy 01:17

 Speculation over the health of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has been mounting, fueled by the secrecy of the nation.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN Kim Jong-Un’s Sudden Disappearence Sparks Worsening Health Condition and Death Rumors https://t.co/IckbvUl0KJ https://t.co/rgi9d90kBw 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.