Holy Month Of Ramadan Begins Amid Lockdown Friday, 24 April 2020

Watch VideoMuslims worldwide observed the first day of Ramadan on Friday. The holy month is marked by 30 days of fasting from sunrise to sunset, and traditionally highlighted by communal meals and daily congregational prayers. But how is it possible to eat and pray together safely amid lockdown measures?



Muslims worldwide observed the first day of Ramadan on Friday. The holy month is marked by 30 days of fasting from sunrise to sunset, and traditionally highlighted by communal meals and daily congregational prayers. But how is it possible to eat and pray together safely amid lockdown measures?

In the UK three million Muslims are beginning to mark the holy month of Ramadan in prayer and fasting. But this year, as everyone adapts to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramadan will be a very different experience for many.

